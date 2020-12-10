West Indies to bowl on green strip in 2nd New Zealand Test
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AFP) — The West Indies won the toss and put the Black Caps into bat on another predictably emerald New Zealand wicket and with gale force winds expected on the opening day of the second Test in Wellington on Friday.
"Teams have done well bowling first here, and it looks like a quick wicket as well," Windies captain Jason Holder said, adding the pressure was on his batsmen to perform after their comprehensive first Test loss.
"We've had a lot of discussion about the batsmen in the last couple of days. They're in a good space of mind. They're clear. They're ready to execute."
New Zealand, without influential leader Kane Williamson, are looking to sweep the two-Test series following their comprehensive innings win in the first Test and to extend their 14-Test unbeaten home streak.
Stand-in captain Tom Latham said he wanted to bowl first and it was now a case of making the most of the situation.
"It's about adapting to the surface here in Wellington. It's important for us to put on a good performance. It's a new game and we'll start again," he said.
The West Indies, who have lost three in a row since winning the first Test against England in July, need a win here to avoid another series defeat.
New Zealand have been forced into a reshuffle following Williamson's late scratching with the birth of his first child imminent.
The return of wicketkeeper BJ Watling has allowed Tom Blundell to return to his opening slot alongside stand-in captain Latham while Will Young moves to number three.
For the West Indies, Joshua da Silva comes in for injured keeper Shane Dowrich and Chemar Holder replaces Kemar Roach.
Winds up to 120 kilometres per hour (75 mph) are forecast for Wellington, which will boost bowlers from the northern end on the lush green strip but will also dry out the wicket as the Test develops.
Teams:
New Zealand: Tom Latham (capt), Tom Blundell, Will Young, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling, Daryl Mitchell, Tim Southee, Kyle Jamieson, Neil Wagner, Trent Boult.
West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, Jermaine Blackwood, Jason Holder (capt), Joshua da Silva, Alzarri Joseph, Shannon Gabriel, Chemar Holder.
Umpires: Chris Gaffaney (NZL), Chris Brown (NZL)
TV umpire: Wayne Knights (NZL)
Match referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)
