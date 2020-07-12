West Indies win 1st Test against England by four wickets
SOUTHAMPTON, United Kingdom (AFP) — West Indies beat England by four wickets to win the first Test at Southampton on Sunday.
Jermaine Blackwood made 95 as the West Indies, set 200 to win on the last day, finished on 202-6.
John Campbell returned to the middle to hit the winning runs after retiring hurt on one.
West Indies captain Jason Holder was 14 not out after the all-rounder took a Test-best 6-42 in England's lowly first innings 204.
Victory in a match that marked international cricket's return from lockdown put the West Indies 1-0 up with two to play in a behind closed doors series.
The second Test at Old Trafford starts on Thursday.
Brief scores:
England 1st Innings 204 (J Holder 6-42, S Gabriel 4-62)
West Indies 1st Innings 318 (K Brathwaite 65, S Gabriel 61; B Stokes 4-49, J Anderson 3-62)
England 2nd Innings 313 (Z Crawley 76, D Sibley 50; S Gabriel 5-75)
West Indies 2nd Innings 202-6 (J Blackwood 95; J Archer 3-45)
Result: West Indies won by four wickets
Series: West Indies lead three-match series 1-0
