West Indies win toss, opt to bowl in second India T20
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM, India ( AFP) – West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard won the toss and elected to bowl first in the second Twenty20 international against India in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.
Wicketkeeper-batsman Nicholas Pooran returns to the XI after serving a four-match ban for ball tampering as West Indies' only change from their opening loss of the three-game series.
Pooran, who admitted to "changing the condition of the ball" in a one-day international against Afghanistan in Lucknow last month, comes in for Denesh Ramdin.
"Hopefully we come out and do things right today," Pollard said at the toss.
"We have some plans for the batsmen, we need to keep them from scoring. We need to execute our yorkers, we have been practising."
India, led by Virat Kohli, retain their winning XI as they bid to clinch the series.
"We would have bowled first as well, dew might be a factor. Toss is an uncontrollable," said Kohli, who hit a career-best 94 not out in his team's six-wicket win on Friday.
"It's a nice and hard pitch, much drier. I think it should be a pretty good pitch to bat on during the first half. It's not a worry, we haven't defended too many totals in the past."
Teams
India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal
West Indies: Kieron Pollard (captain), Evin Lewis, Lendl Simmons, Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Jason Holder, Khary Pierre, Kesrick Williams, Sheldon Cottrell, Hayden Walsh Jr
Umpires: Anil Chaudhary (IND) and Chettithody Shamshuddin (IND)
TV umpire: Nitin Menon (IND)
Match referee: David Boon (AUS)
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy