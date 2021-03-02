West Street downtown Kingston closed for paving tomorrow

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Works Agency (NWA) is advising the public that West Street in downtown Kingston, from its intersection with Harbour Street to its intersection with Ocean Boulevard, will be inaccessible to motorists tomorrow, March 3, 2021.

The roadway will be closed between the hours of 8:30 am and 3:00 pm to facilitate paving works, the NWA said.

During the period of works, motorists will not be able to use the roadway and are being advised to use alternative routes.