West fails to make ballot

COLUMBIA, South Carolina (AP) — Self-declared presidential candidate Kanye West delivered a winding and unconventional campaign introduction speech here yesterday, but failed to qualify as a candidate for the South Carolina ballot.

According to State Election Commission spokesman Chris Whitmire, neither West nor a campaign representative handed in 10,000 signatures by noon Monday, as required by state law to appear as a petition candidate.

“There was no petition at all," Whitmire said, of any correspondence from the campaign.

Emails to an address purportedly for West's campaign were not returned as of Monday afternoon.

West missed the deadline to qualify for the ballot in several other states, as well, and it was unclear if he was willing or able to collect enough signatures required to qualify in others. Last week, he qualified to appear on Oklahoma's presidential ballot, the first state where he met the requirements before the filing deadline.