Western Regional Registry of the Supreme Court closed for COVID cleaning

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Judiciary of Jamaica has advised that the Western Regional Registry of the Supreme Court in Montego Bay, St James has been closed for today.

The closure is to facilitate deep cleaning of the building, which the registry shares with other tenants, as a result of exposure to COVID-19, the judiciary said in a statement.

It explained that the exposure did not occur inside the registry but as a precaution, the registry will also be cleaned.