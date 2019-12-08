Western Super League kicks off today

MONTEGO BAY, St James — Two-time Premier League champions Montego Bay United (MBU) and last season's semi-finalists Falmouth United will meet in the second game of a double header today as the Jamaica Football Federation Western Confederation/Charley's JB Rum Super League kicks off at Jarrett Park.

Former champions Wadadah FC and promoted Lilliput Rovers will meet in the first game set to start at 1:30 pm in what is the most eagerly anticipated Super League in years.

Both MBU and FC Reno who were both relegated from the Premier league last season, defending champions Faulkland FC, Wadadah FC and Falmouth United are all expected to mount serious challenges for the title, setting up what is also expected to be the best season.

At Thursday's media launch at Grand-A-View Restaurant and Events Place on Queens Drive in Montego Bay, Gregory Daley, president of the Western Confederation, described the competition of the Western Premier League and pointed to the number of clubs with Premier League experience including Sandals South Coast.

Defending champions Faulkland FC and Falmouth United, the latter who will be coached by Lenworth Hyde, were busy in the transfer period, completing 24 transactions between both clubs.

Falmouth United raided Faulkland FC, taking five players including captain Jelani Nicholson, midfielder Chevoy Watkins and striker Rodcliff Dawkins, key players in their run to their first Super League title last season.

Faulkland FC responded with 14 transactions of their own, none from Hopewell United, semi-finalists last season and four from Wadadah FC including goalkeeper Tristan Bernard and influential midfielder Tyshan Hill.

MBU have not made any changes to their roster and will face a formidable Falmouth United team today in the feature game which is expected to get the season off to an exciting start.

MBU would have played at this level more than a decade ago, as Seba United, but they will have their squad from last season that includes players with experience including Dino Williams, Nazeem Matalie-Grant, Donovan Carey and goalkeeper Aian Miller.

Falmouth United will hope their newly acquired squad can come together quickly enough if they are to get off to a fast start.

Wadadah FC are expected to get the better of the newly promoted Lilliput Rovers who won the St James FA Major League last season and despite adding four players from Faulkland FC, including veteran defender Damion Nelson as well as Robert Lewis, they could still find the going tough at this level.

The 12 teams, including four promoted teams, have been separated into two zones and will play three rounds, the first two home and away then the third round will see players from either zone playing teams from the other zone.

At the end of the three rounds, the top four teams, irrespective of zone will advance to the semi-finals which will be played over two legs with the winners on aggregate advancing to the final as well as booking a place in the JFF Confederation play-offs.

Games today-

Wadadah FC vs Lilliput Rovers- Jarrett Park 1:30pm

Montego Bay United vs Falmouth United- Jarrett Park 3:30pm

Paul Reid