Western parishes to lose water for two weeks
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Water Commission (NWC) is advising customers in sections of Trelawny, St James and Westmoreland to expect disruptions in water supply due to mechanical challenges.
In Trelawny, NWC said every effort is being made to resolve the challenges at the Warsop Pumping station and restore water to the affected areas by Tuesday, January 21.
The areas affected include Warsop, All Sides, New Roads, and Lodge.
In the meantime, NWC said the Cambridge Treatment Plant in St James, is operating at 50 per cent due to mechanical challenges.
As a result, the company noted that customers in St James and Westmoreland, who are served by this facility, will experience either low water pressure, intermittent supply or no water.
NWC added that its maintenance team is working to restore normal operations by Wednesday, January 22.
The areas affected include Bickersteth, Cambridge, Seven Rivers, Richmond Hill, Shortwood, Ducketts, Grange, Bethel Town, Argyle Mountain, Lambs River, and surrounding areas.
