Western Parks and Markets to undertake plastic bottle recycling project

ST JAMES, Jamaica — Western Parks and Market (WPM) Waste Management Limited will be undertaking a plastic bottle recycling project in two communities in St James.

The initiative, to be launched on Valentine's Day, February 14, is intended to reduce the volume of polyethylene terephthalate bottles deposited at disposal sites in the parish.

It also forms part of efforts to heighten public awareness about the importance of preserving the environment.

Regional Operations Manager at WPM Garnet Edmondson said the project will primarily entail scheduled collection and sorting of plastic bottles in the communities, which are to be identified.

“With that removal process, they [residents] will store and keep [the bottles] and we [WPM] will collect [those] every two weeks; that will be a part of the build up to our limited separation programme,” he explained.

The operations manager said the agency is also in the process of procuring a truck, “which will be solely dedicated to the collection of those plastic bottles”.

“So our celebration of Valentine's Day is loving the environment [by] collecting these bottles, because they can damage the environment,” he added.

Edmondson said WPM will also be embarking on a public education campaign in schools, aimed at fostering a more positive approach to the recycling initiative.