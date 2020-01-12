Western Parks and Markets to undertake plastic bottle recycling project
ST JAMES, Jamaica — Western Parks and Market (WPM) Waste Management Limited will be undertaking a plastic bottle recycling project in two communities in St James.
The initiative, to be launched on Valentine's Day, February 14, is intended to reduce the volume of polyethylene terephthalate bottles deposited at disposal sites in the parish.
It also forms part of efforts to heighten public awareness about the importance of preserving the environment.
Regional Operations Manager at WPM Garnet Edmondson said the project will primarily entail scheduled collection and sorting of plastic bottles in the communities, which are to be identified.
“With that removal process, they [residents] will store and keep [the bottles] and we [WPM] will collect [those] every two weeks; that will be a part of the build up to our limited separation programme,” he explained.
The operations manager said the agency is also in the process of procuring a truck, “which will be solely dedicated to the collection of those plastic bottles”.
“So our celebration of Valentine's Day is loving the environment [by] collecting these bottles, because they can damage the environment,” he added.
Edmondson said WPM will also be embarking on a public education campaign in schools, aimed at fostering a more positive approach to the recycling initiative.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy