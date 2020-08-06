Westmoreland, Hanover small farmers benefit from Hi-Pro's # GROWSTRONG campaign

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — Over 140 small farmers from Westmoreland and Hanover who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, recently benefitted from Hi-Pro's #GROW STRONG campaign.

The farmers were presented with gift packages that included Hi-Pro Feed, and crop kits that included seeds, fungicides, herbicides and insecticides.

Some of the farmers who benefitted under the initiative expressed their appreciation for the support rendered by Hi-Pro.

Among them is Alecia Graham of Darliston, Westmoreland, who has been farming for over 15 years.

“I just want to say thanks to Hi-Pro for the good job they are doing,” she shared.

“Farming is all I do to support my family. I supply supermarkets and I also sell in New Market, [St Elizabeth],” she said, adding that she has been adversely affected by the pandemic.

Dorothy Stewart, another recipient, of New Works, Westmoreland in expressing gratitude, noted that COVID-19 has negatively impacted her livelihood.

“COVID affected me a lot because we had produce in the field and everything spoiled because there was no market,” said Stewart, whose main markets are the hotel sector and market vendors.

In keeping with its declaration to commit to the theme of growth, the Hi-Pro division of Jamaica Broilers Group in June launched the #Growstrong initiative. The five-month-long initiative will see the company donating more than 3,000 bags of Hi-Pro Feed and more than 900 crop kits to small farmers across the island. This is being done in partnership with agricultural agencies, the livestock association, and an islandwide network of farm stores. In addition, the company is offering discounts on their Broiler Ration feed which will be made available to small farmers through Hi-Pro's feed dealers until the end of this month.

More than 2,000 farmers are set to benefit under the initiative.

Rosalee Wood