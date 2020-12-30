Westmoreland COVID curfew extended
KINGSTON, Jamaica - The enhanced COVID-19 measures for the parish of Westmoreland previously announced by Prime Minister Andrew Holness will be extended until Friday, January 15, 2021.
Westmoreland remains the parish with the highest number of cases per population. The cases are spread across the parish involving more than 30 communities, health officials have announced. New cases are also arising weekly from several communities across the parish.
Officials said the Savanna-la-Mar Hospital is beyond its COVID-19 isolation capacity, and the general hospital capacity is near alert level. The number of moderate to severely ill patients in the Western Regional Health Authority's hospitals are more than other regions, so there is limited capacity for any increase in cases.
Therefore, in keeping with the Disaster Risk Management (Enforcement Measure) (No. 16) (Amendment) (No.4) Order 2020, the curfew hours for Westmoreland will begin at 7:00 pm tomorrow, and end at 5:00 am on January 15, 2021, with people allowed to move about between 5:00 am and 7:00 pm each day.
During the period, gatherings in public places should not exceed 10 people, and markets and vending in public arcades and public transportation centres are only allowed during the hours of 6:00 am and 6:00 pm.
Additionally, between tomorrow and January 15, 2021, public transportation authorised by the Transport Authority Act will be allowed to operate between 4:00 am and 8:00 pm, with no passengers being transported between the hours of 4:00 am and 5:00 am and 7:00 pm and 8:00 pm.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy