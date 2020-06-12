Westmoreland Health Dept reports decline in dengue cases

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica— The Westmoreland Health Department is reporting a 58 per cent decline in dengue cases in the parish since the start of the year, when compared to the similar period in 2019.

Chief Public Health Inspector for Westmoreland, Steve Morris, told OBSERVER ONLINE that since January, the parish has recorded 125 cases of dengue fever, a decrease of about 175 over the corresponding period last year.

He noted, however, that last month, there was a small increase in the aedes index, which he attributed to persistent rainfall in the parish.

“We noted that during the period from January to just before the rains started, the index was below five per cent. When the rains came, it increased to about six per cent,” Morris shared, noting that the increase was found in areas, such as Aldere, Bethel Town, Darliston- “areas that had water shortage issues, where it was common practice to store water in tanks and drums.”

Morris said the sustained efforts of the Westmoreland Health Department and other agencies to eliminate mosquito breeding sites have resulted in the decline.

He noted that temporary task workers are still out in the field carrying out inspections and tasks relating to the vector control programme implemented by the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

There were 67 confirmed dengue-related deaths on the island last year.

Rosalee Wood