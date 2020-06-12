Westmoreland Health Dept reports decline in dengue cases
WESTMORELAND, Jamaica— The Westmoreland Health Department is reporting a 58 per cent decline in dengue cases in the parish since the start of the year, when compared to the similar period in 2019.
Chief Public Health Inspector for Westmoreland, Steve Morris, told OBSERVER ONLINE that since January, the parish has recorded 125 cases of dengue fever, a decrease of about 175 over the corresponding period last year.
He noted, however, that last month, there was a small increase in the aedes index, which he attributed to persistent rainfall in the parish.
“We noted that during the period from January to just before the rains started, the index was below five per cent. When the rains came, it increased to about six per cent,” Morris shared, noting that the increase was found in areas, such as Aldere, Bethel Town, Darliston- “areas that had water shortage issues, where it was common practice to store water in tanks and drums.”
Morris said the sustained efforts of the Westmoreland Health Department and other agencies to eliminate mosquito breeding sites have resulted in the decline.
He noted that temporary task workers are still out in the field carrying out inspections and tasks relating to the vector control programme implemented by the Ministry of Health and Wellness.
There were 67 confirmed dengue-related deaths on the island last year.
Rosalee Wood
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy