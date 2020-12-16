Westmoreland MP welcomes tighter COVID restrictions
WESTMORELAND, Jamaica— Member of Parliament for Westmoreland Western, Morland Wilson, is urging residents of his constituency to adhere to the COVID-19 health and safety protocols outlined by the Ministry of Health and Wellness.
Wilson's statement comes after Prime Minister Andrew Holness announced tighter curfew hours amid a surge in virus cases across the island.
Holness, while addressing Parliament yesterday, also announced that grandmarket events across the parish will be cancelled.
In a statement yesterday, Wilson noted his support for the Government's decision to help curtail the spike in new COVID cases across Western Jamaica.
“My team and I are working closely with the Ministry of Health and other local authorities, our efforts are geared towards minimising the increase in COVID-19 cases throughout Westmoreland Western,” Wilson said.
“We have been on the ground encouraging persons to follow the correct protocols, and advocating for consistent mask-wearing, sanitisation and social distancing,” he added.
He also urged constituents to remain vigilant.
“Our collective health and safety will only be guaranteed through joint efforts by the citizens and Ministry of Health.
“We must take personal responsibility for our own health and the health of our loved ones and community. Many lives have been lost due to COVID-19; we can prevent further loss of lives by wearing masks, sanitising hands and avoiding large social gatherings,” he added.
