Westmoreland Municipal Corporation being relocated

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — The Westmoreland Municipal Corporation will be moving its operations to a new building at the beginning of next month.

The new location will be on Murray Street in the capital, Savanna-la-Mar.

Mayor of Savanna-la-Mar, Councillor Bertel Moore, said the new administrative building will house the planning department, accounts department, disaster risk management office, council chamber, municipal police and all other departments and offices within the municipality.

“The exception will be the roads and works department, which is across the street from where we used to be. We have done good renovation where they are [as well],” he said.

The Mayor noted that the new building is 99 per cent complete and has already been the location of a few meetings.

He added that the main entrance of the building is being paved, and electrical work is being done on the building, including the installation of telephones and internet connectivity.