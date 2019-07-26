Westmoreland Police find firearm under dashboard of car

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica - The Westmoreland Police are reporting the seizure of a firearm during an operation at Long Hill, Whitehouse in the parish.

Reports from the Bluefields Police are that about 3:45 pm lawmen were conducting an operation in the area when they searched a Toyota Yaris motor car and a .38 Smith and Wesson revolver was seen under the dashboard of the car.

No one was arrested in relation to this find, the police said.