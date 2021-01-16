Westmoreland Western MP welcomes the relaxing of curfew measures

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — Member of Parliament for Westmoreland Western, Morland Wilson, has welcomed the relaxing of the curfew hours in the parish.

He also applauded the people of Westmoreland for their efforts that resulted in significant reduction in the number of COVID-19 cases.

The special restrictions for the parish ended on Friday.

Speaking in Parliament on Tuesday, Minister of Health & Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton noted that, “the interventions in Westmoreland have resulted in the reduction in reported cases to 51 active cases as at January 11, 2021. The total occupancy at the Savanna-la-Mar Hospital is now 56 per cent for isolation, a significant reduction from the above 80 per cent isolation occupancy reported in December.”

Wilson, in a statement today, expressed that the drastic decline was realised through swift and appropriate action by the Government of Jamaica through the health ministry, in conjunction with the partnerships established between the Members of Parliament in Westmoreland and residents.

The initiatives included on the ground campaign within hotspot communities, the use of town criers to build awareness of best practices, distribution of information flyers and the wholesale distribution of face masks.

These efforts, the Wilson said, presented value, as, over the period, there was a noticeable increase in the number of people wearing face masks in public.

He further called for continued vigilance among peers and is reminding that the aim is for Westmoreland to have zero cases.