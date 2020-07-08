Westmoreland cane cutter chops man
WESTMORELAND, Jamaica— Thirty-nine-year-old cane cutter Gawayne Brown has been charged with wounding with intent after allegedly attacking a man in a canefield in in Frome, Westmoreland.
The police said about 9:00 am on Sunday, March 15 Brown and another man were cutting cane when a dispute developed between them.
Brown reportedly used a machete to chop the other man multiple times causing serious injuries.
The police were called and the man was taken to hospital where he is being treated.
Brown was arrested and subsequently charged.
His court date is being finalised.
