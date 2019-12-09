Westmoreland farmer missing

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — Forty-eight-year-old Ian Powell, a farmer of Paul Island District in Westmoreland, has been missing since Thursday, December 5.

He is of dark complexion, medium build, and is about 5 feet 5 inches tall.

Police reports are that about 3:00 pm, Powell was last seen leaving home dressed in a black merino, blue and white plaid shorts, and a pair of grey slippers. All efforts to contact him have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Ian Powell is being asked to contact the Morgan's Bridge Police Station at 876-955-1375, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.