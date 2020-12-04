Westmoreland lifeguard on wounding, firearm charges

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — A Westmoreland lifeguard was arrested and charged in relation to a wounding and shooting incident in Hertford district, Petersfield in Westmoreland.

The police identified him as 24-year-old Lamar Campbell, otherwise called 'Popeye'.

He was charged with unlawful wounding, discharging a firearm within 40 yards of a public thoroughfare and illegal possession of firearm.

The Westmoreland police said the accused approached the complainant who was sitting along the roadway and demanded money. When his demands were not met, Campbell allegedly broke a bottle and used it to cut the complainant on his wrist. The police said he then left and returned with a firearm and fired several shots in the air.

The incident occurred last week Wednesday about 9:00 pm. It was reported to the police and the accused was subsequently apprehended.

Campbell was charged two days later following a question and answer interview, the police said.