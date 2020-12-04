Westmoreland lifeguard on wounding, firearm charges
WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — A Westmoreland lifeguard was arrested and charged in relation to a wounding and shooting incident in Hertford district, Petersfield in Westmoreland.
The police identified him as 24-year-old Lamar Campbell, otherwise called 'Popeye'.
He was charged with unlawful wounding, discharging a firearm within 40 yards of a public thoroughfare and illegal possession of firearm.
The Westmoreland police said the accused approached the complainant who was sitting along the roadway and demanded money. When his demands were not met, Campbell allegedly broke a bottle and used it to cut the complainant on his wrist. The police said he then left and returned with a firearm and fired several shots in the air.
The incident occurred last week Wednesday about 9:00 pm. It was reported to the police and the accused was subsequently apprehended.
Campbell was charged two days later following a question and answer interview, the police said.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy