Westmoreland man caught with gun, ammo

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica— The police have arrested 32-year-old Dwayne McKity following the seizure of a firearm and ammunition on Hudson Street, Savanna-la-Mar yesterday.

According to the police McKity, otherwise called 'Ragga', of Hudson Street, Savanna-la-Mar, was charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

Police were conducting an operation between the hours of 4:30 and 6:00 am when McKity's premises were searched.

A firearm containing 14 9mm cartridges was found in his possession. He was subsequently arrested and charged.