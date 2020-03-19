Westmoreland man charged after assaulting woman with knife

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — Twenty-nine-year-old Oshane Lawrence, otherwise called 'Shaba', of Auldayr District, Bluefields in Westmoreland is scheduled to face the Savanna-la-Mar Parish Court on Monday, April 6 to answer to the charge of assault at common law.

According to the police, about 7:00 pm on Friday, March 6, Lawrence had a dispute with a woman in his community during which a knife was brought into play.

A report was subsequently made, an investigation launched, and the suspect was arrested and charged on Wednesday, March 18, after he was positively identified by the complainant.