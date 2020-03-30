Westmoreland man charged after masterminding false viral voice note

KINGSTON, Jamaica — A person of interest, who was being sought by the police in Westmoreland, turned himself in to detectives at the Savanna-la-Mar Police Station on Sunday (March 29), and has since been charged with creating public mischief.

Thirty-seven-year-old Zavian Patterson, of a Westmoreland address, accompanied by his attorney turned in himself to the police, after investigations revealed that he was the mastermind behind a viral voice note falsely purporting a shutdown of the parish.

The police are reminding members of the public to be responsible and not create or share false information which can cause unnecessary panic and anxiety in the public domain.

Additionally, citizens are advised to follow the Ministry of Health and Wellness bulletins, as they provide accurate and timely updates on COVID-19.