Westmoreland man charged for 'Teacha's' death
WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — A man has been charged with murder following a shooting incident on Carawina main road in Westmoreland on Friday, November 29, which resulted in the death of 27-year-old Adrian Cope, otherwise called 'Teacha'.
Charged is 23-year-old Akeem Reid of Logwood district, also in the parish.
Police reports are that about 6:55 am, residents heard explosions and called for help. On their arrival, Cope, of Food Farm district, Petersfield, was seen with gunshot wounds.
He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy