Westmoreland man charged for 'Teacha's' death

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — A man has been charged with murder following a shooting incident on Carawina main road in Westmoreland on Friday, November 29, which resulted in the death of 27-year-old Adrian Cope, otherwise called 'Teacha'.

Charged is 23-year-old Akeem Reid of Logwood district, also in the parish.

Police reports are that about 6:55 am, residents heard explosions and called for help. On their arrival, Cope, of Food Farm district, Petersfield, was seen with gunshot wounds.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.