Westmoreland man charged for shop-breaking

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — The Westmoreland police have charged a man in relation to an incident of shop-breaking and larceny at Bethel Town in the parish on Saturday, February 4.

He has been identified as 29-year-old Andre Jones, otherwise called 'Black Boy' of Leamington in the parish.

Reports are that after locking up her shop in the town about 7:30 pm on Friday, February 3, the shopkeeper returned to find that robbers had removed board from the side of the building and stole electronic equipment, liquor and cash.

A report was made to the police, and on Saturday, March 7, an operation was conducted at Jones's home, where some of the stolen items were found.