Westmoreland man charged for wounding

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica— A Westmoreland man has been charged with two counts of wounding with intent and illegal possession of firearm following a shooting in his community on December 30.

Charged is 33-year-old Mushane Wedderburn, otherwise called 'Quenger', of Lime Tree Lane, Negril.

The police said that about 9:40 pm, the complainants were at a relative's house when they were reportedly pounced upon by Wedderburn; who fired several gunshots at them.

Both complainants were rushed to hospital where they were admitted in serious but stable condition.

On December 31, Wedderburn was apprehended during an operation in Bedground district in the parish and subsequently charged.

His court date is being finalised.