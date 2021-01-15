Westmoreland man charged with burglary
WESTMORELAND, Jamaica— The police have arrested and charged a Westmoreland man following an incident on Queen Street, Savanna-la-Mar, Westmoreland on Wednesday, December 28.
The police said 38-year-old Robert Boland has been charged with burglary, robbery with aggravation and illegal possession of firearm.
It is reported that about 2:00 am, Boland and another male forcefully gained entry to the complainants' home, where Boland brandished a firearm and proceeded to rob the complainant of cash amounting to $150,000.
A report was made to the police, and following investigations Boland was subsequently arrested and charged.
His court date is being finalised.
The Westmoreland Police appealed to anyone with information to assist with the investigation to contact them at 876-955-2536 or Crime Stop 311.
