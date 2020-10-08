Westmoreland man charged with murder

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — Twenty-six-year-old Ryan Myrie was yesterday charged with murder and three counts of shooting with intent in connection with an incident which occurred in the parish last Sunday.

Businessman Devon Clarke, 58, of Darliston was killed in the incident, while three people, including a baby, were injured.

The police said that about 2:30 pm on October 4, Myrie — who was armed with a gun — allegedly pounced upon the deceased at his business place and demanded money.

Myrie reportedly shot the businessman several times when the demand was not met. He also reportedly fired several shots as he escaped, resulting in the injury of three people.

A report was made and Myrie was subsequently arrested and placed on an identification parade, where he was pointed out. He was charged following an interview in the presence of his attorney.

Another man suspected to have been Myrie's accomplice is currently being sought by the police.

