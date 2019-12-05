Westmoreland man on murder, shooting charges
WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — A Westmoreland labourer has been charged in relation to a shooting incident that claimed the life of a man and resulted in the injury of two females on Hudson Street, Savanna-la-Mar on Tuesday.
Charged with murder, illegal possession of firearm and ammunition and shooting with intent is 29-year-old Odane Wilson, otherwise called 'Bug', of a Savanna-la-Mar address.
The deceased is 28-year-old Gavin Morgan, otherwise called 'Chiney Man', a labourer of Hudson Street, Savanna-la-Mar.
Police reports are that about 12:30 pm, Morgan and two females were in their yard when Wilson and another man approached on a motorcycle and opened fire hitting them.
The police were alerted and Morgan and the two females were taken to hospital where Morgan was pronounced dead and the females were admitted for treatment.
Following investigations, Wilson was arrested and placed before an identification parade where he was pointed out, the police said.
Wilson is scheduled to appear before the Western Regional Gun Court next Tuesday.
