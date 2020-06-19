Westmoreland man wanted for murder, shooting with intent
WESTMORELAND, Jamaica— A Westmoreland man has been listed as wanted in connection with the June 16 murder of construction worker Patrick Parker in Logwood District, Westmoreland.
He is 27-year-old Oshane Smith, also of Logwood District.
The police said Smith is also wanted for shooting with intent.
Smith is being asked to turn himself in to the Savanna-la-Mar Criminal Investigation Branch or any police station immediately.
In the meantime, the police are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact the Savanna-La-Mar CIB at 876-955-2758, Crime Stop at 311, police 119 emergency numbers, or the nearest police station.
The police are reminding citizens that it is a criminal offence to harbour or create a safe haven for criminals.
