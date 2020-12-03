Westmoreland men facing larceny charges

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica— Two Westmoreland men were yesterday charged with housebreaking, larceny and receiving stolen property in connection with an incident which happened in the parish in November.

Charged are 43-year-old Neil Davis, a taxi operator, and 42-year-old chef Vincent Burgess.

Lawmen said that on November 18, the caretaker for the premises securely locked all doors and windows. The caretaker returned on November 27, and discovered that four flatscreen televisions, a weed trimmer, a generator, and a refrigerator were missing.

A report was made to the police and an investigation launched. Following investigations, both men turned themselves in to the police.

Both men were subsequently charged. They will appear in the Westmoreland Parish Court at a later date.