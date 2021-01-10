Westmoreland most wanted apprehended in Manchester
WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — A man, who was wanted by the Westmoreland police for the murder of 25-year-old Oshane Pryce of Dalling Street in the parish, was arrested during an operation in Manchester on Wednesday, January 6.
He has been identified as 30-year-old Everton Silent otherwise called 'Chucky', a labourer of Dalling Street in the parish.
According to the police reports, at a date in November last year about 5:30 pm, Silent and his co-accused Odane Irving drove up on a motorcycle and opened fire hitting Pryce several times to the upper body and fled the scene.
Pryce was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The police said Irving turned himself in on December 4, 2020 and was subsequently charged.
Both Silent and Irving are charged with murder and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.
They will answer to their charges in court at a later date.
