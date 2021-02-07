Westmoreland murder suspect nabbed after gunmen kill alleged accomplice
WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — The police say they have arrested and charged 31-year-old Marchell Wedderburn of West End, Negril in Westmoreland with murder after he reportedly invaded a home in the parish and fatally shot the male occupant last year.
The deceased has been identified as 32-year-old Navando Stewart, otherwise called 'Spirit', of West End, Negril, Westmoreland and Roger Heights, Montego Bay in St James.
Wederburn is accused of entering Stewart's home with another man about 10:30 pm on September 21 and opening gunfire, hitting the victim.
The police said Stewart's body was found lying face down on a bed with a gunshot wound to the upper body when lawmen visited the scene.
Wedderburn was later arrested on December 31 and charged last Friday.
The police said gunmen killed his alleged accomplice at Villa-La-Gage in West End in November last year.
Wedderburn's court date is being finalised.
