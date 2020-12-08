Westmoreland police find gun after men flee area

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — The Westmoreland police yesterday seized a Colt .38 Revolver in York district in the parish.

According to the police, the weapon was found by a team of officers who were on enforcement duties in the community.

The lawmen reportedly saw a group of men fleeing and made checks in the area and the gun was found hidden in bushes.

The police said they will continue to step up operations for the Christmas season.