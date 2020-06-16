Westmoreland police list Deurone Colquhoune as person of interest

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — The Westmoreland police have listed 28-year-old Deurone Colquhoune of Savanna-la-Mar, Westmoreland as a person of interest.

Colquhoune is being urged to make contact with detectives at the Savanna-la-Mar Police Station in the parish by 5:00 pm on Wednesday, June 17.

In addition, anyone who is able to assist detectives to locate Colquhoune is being asked to contact the police station at 876-955-2758 or Crime Stop at 311.