Westmoreland police list five 'persons of interest'
WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — The Westmoreland police have listed five men as 'persons of interest' who are being asked to turn themselves in to the police by 6:00 pm today.
They are:
1. Robbie otherwise called 'Gaza Man' whose real name is unknown from Rocky Hole, Burnt Savannah District, Frome, Westmoreland;
2. Tevin Tomlinson otherwise called 'Nandy' of Sterling District, Grange Hill, Westmoreland ;
3. Derval Williams otherwise called 'Lukie' of Kings Valley District, Grange Hill, Westmoreland;
4. Martin Humes otherwise called 'Kartel' of Kings Valley District, Grange Hill, Westmoreland;
5. Eggerton Gordon otherwise called 'Jason' of Church Lincoln District, Grange Hill, Westmoreland
The police said that the five men are critical in ongoing investigation and as such their whereabouts must be reported to the police through Crime Stop at 311, 811 or the police 119 emergency number.
They also reminded citizens that it is not only an offence harbour criminals and provide a safe haven for them but it also places the lives of family and friends at increased risks of attack.
The five men are being sought following Tuesday's bloody onslaught in the parish, where seven people, including two boys, aged two and ten years old, were murdered and eight others wounded in separate gun attacks.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy