Westmoreland police list two men wanted for murder

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica— The Westmoreland police have listed two men as wanted for the murder of 62-year-old Delroy Grant on Hudson Street in the parish on Monday, January 11.

Wanted are Mark Watson and Delmar Cunningham, otherwise called 'Ratty', both of Hudson Street in Westmoreland.

Lawmen said Grant reportedly had a dispute with Cunningham during which Cunningham was chopped, however no report was made to the police.

Cunningham, Watson and two other men then went to Grant's home at about 7:45 am and reportedly attacked him using pieces of iron, a machete and a hammer.

The police were called and Grant taken to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries on Sunday, January 17.

On Monday, February 8, the police conducted operations in the Hudson Street area during which 22-year-old Ricardo Bailey, otherwise called 'Hullowman', and 32-year-old Tristan Daley were arrested.

Both were charged with murder on Saturday, February 13 following interviews.

Their court dates are being finalised.

Meanwhile, the police are urging Watson and Cunningham to immediately turn themselves in to the Savanna-la-Mar Police.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of these two men is being asked to call the Savanna-la-Mar Police at 876-876-955-2758, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

Citizens are also reminded that it is an offence to harbour a fugitive.