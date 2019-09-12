Westmoreland police nab suspect in murder of taxi driver, injuring of 6-y-o boy

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The police have arrested and charged a man in connection with the shooting death of a taxi operator and the injuring of four persons on Great Georges Street in Sava-la-Mar, Westmoreland.

He is 20-year-old Daine Dellop otherwise called 'Cuz', of Three Miles River in Westmoreland.

Reports from the Savanna-la-Mar police are that about 5:05 pm, a gunman allegedly opened gunfire at a crowd of people along the roadway. When the shooting subsided, five persons, including a six-year-old boy, were seen with gunshot wounds. The police were summoned and the injured persons taken to hospital where 56-year-old Anthony Tomlinson, otherwise called 'Fowler' of Burnt Savanna district, Westmoreland was pronounced dead. The child and one of the men were admitted in stable condition and the other two injured persons treated and released.

The incident took place on April 1.

The police say a 9mm pistol with a magazine containing one 9mm cartridge was found at the scene and seized.

On Saturday, September 7, about 11:00 am, police acting on information, carried out an operation on Seaton Crescent in Westmoreland where Dellop was nabbed. He was questioned in the presence of his attorney on Monday and charged for the offences of murder, four counts of wounding with intent, illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

The police say arrangements are now being made for his court appearance.