Westmoreland police name wanted man

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Westmoreland police have released the name of a man reportedly wanted in connection with a shooting incident on September 2.

He is 26-year-old Ainsley Woodburn, otherwise called 'Shortman', of Belfont district, Catadupa, St James.

“Ainsley Woodburn is being asked to turn himself into the Savanna-la-Mar police by midday on Monday, September 9. Additionally, anyone who may be able to help the police to locate him is being asked to contact the investigators at (876) 955-2536, Crime Stop at 311, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police Station.

“Citizens are being reminded that it is an offence to harbour criminals and provide a haven for them. It also places the lives of family and friends at increased risks of an attack,” the police said in a media release.