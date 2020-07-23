Westmoreland police seek Daniel Johnson for help with investigation

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — The Westmoreland police are seeking the public's assistance in locating an individual whom they believe may be able to assist them in an ongoing investigation.

The man, identified as Daniel Johnson, is being asked to make contact with the Savanna-la-Mar Police Station on Great George's Street in Westmoreland by midday tomorrow.

In addition, anyone who is able to assist the police in locating Johnson is being asked to contact the Savanna-la-Mar Criminal Investigations Branch at 876-955-2758, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.