Westmoreland police seek help to find double murder suspects

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica— The police are seeking the public's assistance to locate two men who are wanted in connection with a double murder which occurred in Westmoreland on September 30.

The men have been identified as Andre Hinds and Brandon Ewan.

Reports are that about 6:55 pm, the suspects reportedly entered a shop on Hudson Street in Savanna-la-Mar in the parish and opened gunfire, hitting three people.

The police said two of the injured were later pronounced dead at hospital.

They were identified as 22-year-old Rajae Reid and 24-year-old Anothika Wedderburn of the same community.

The police are urging the accused men to turn themselves in at the Savanna-la-Mar Police Station by midday tomorrow.

Additionally, anyone who may be able to assist detectives is being asked to make urgent contact with them by calling 876-955-2758, Crime Stop at 311 or the police 119 emergency number.