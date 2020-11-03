Westmoreland police seek help to find double murder suspects
WESTMORELAND, Jamaica— The police are seeking the public's assistance to locate two men who are wanted in connection with a double murder which occurred in Westmoreland on September 30.
The men have been identified as Andre Hinds and Brandon Ewan.
Reports are that about 6:55 pm, the suspects reportedly entered a shop on Hudson Street in Savanna-la-Mar in the parish and opened gunfire, hitting three people.
The police said two of the injured were later pronounced dead at hospital.
They were identified as 22-year-old Rajae Reid and 24-year-old Anothika Wedderburn of the same community.
The police are urging the accused men to turn themselves in at the Savanna-la-Mar Police Station by midday tomorrow.
Additionally, anyone who may be able to assist detectives is being asked to make urgent contact with them by calling 876-955-2758, Crime Stop at 311 or the police 119 emergency number.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy