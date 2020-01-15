Westmoreland police seize firearm, arrest three people including teenager
WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — The Westmoreland police are reporting the arrest and charge of two men and a teenage boy in relation to an illegal firearm and ammunition being seized during an operation in Chantilly Gardens in the parish yesterday.
Arrested are 27-year-old Nichodio Williams, otherwise called 'Beckham', 22-year-old Shane Williams, otherwise called 'Pim Pim', and a 16-year-old boy, all of Chantilly Gardens, Savanna-la-Mar, in the parish.
According to the Savanna-la-Mar police, lawmen were on an operation about 2:00 pm when a premises was searched and a Mossberg 500 shotgun along with five 12 gauge cartridges was found. All three people at the location were arrested and charged.
Investigations continue, the police said.
