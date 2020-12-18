Westmoreland police seize over 2,000 pounds of animal carcasses

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica – Police in Bluefields, Westmoreland seized more than 2,000 pounds of animal carcasses during an operation in the parish on Tuesday. One man is in police custody in connection with the seizure.

Reports are that about 5:45 am, lawmen intercepted a motorcar on the Bluefields main road. It was searched and the carcasses were discovered. The driver could not account for the products and was subsequently arrested. The police are now looking for another suspect involved.

The police said the festive season has seen an increase in cases of praedial larceny. The public is therefore advised to only purchase meat from reputable sources.

Farmers are also urged to be vigilant and report theft of livestock and crops to their nearest police station.