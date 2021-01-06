Westmoreland teen charged with rape

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica— A Westmoreland teenager has been charged with rape and grievous sexual assault following an incident at his home in Church Lincoln, Grange Hill, in November 2020.

According to the police, the 17-year-old boy and the complainant were allegedly in a relationship.

It is further alleged that the complainant visited the teen's house and he had sexual intercourse with her against her consent.

A report was subsequently made to the police and an investigation carried out.

The teen was arrested on January 4 and placed before an identification parade where he was positively pointed out.

His court date is being finalised.