Westmoreland wanted man apprehended in St Ann

KINGSTON, Jamaica — A man, who was wanted by the Westmoreland police for shooting with intent and illegal possession of firearm, was arrested in an operation in St Ann on Saturday, September 19.

He is 28-year-old Ainsley Woodburn of Belfant district, Cambridge, St James.

The police said that on September 2, 2019, around 11:53 am, Woodburn allegedly went to the complainant's home on Marchmont Road in Westmoreland and opened gunfire at him. The complainant managed to escape unhurt.

The police said a warrant for the incident was executed on Woodburn on Monday, September 21 and he was charged for the offences.

He is to appear in court as soon as his date is finalised, the police said.