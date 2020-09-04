Wet hurricane season easing drought situation in some C'bean countries

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) — The Barbados-based Caribbean Drought and Precipitation Monitoring Network (CDPMN) says as the region approaches the second half of the wet hurricane season, more countries will begin to experience an ease from the drought situations in recent months.

In its latest bulletin released here on Friday, the CDPMN said that the rains continue to increase to "normal to above normal levels" and that concerns over short term drought at the end of November that impacts streams, small rivers and ponds would be few.

However it is urging interests in Trinidad and southwest Belize to continue to monitor water resources.

“There are some concerns for longer term drought, that impacts large rivers and reservoirs and groundwater, over south eastern portions of the region, particularly Martinique, Trinidad and parts of Suriname by the end of November; as well as western portions of Belize,” the CDPMN noted.

It said that long term drought is evolving in Martinique, Suriname and Trinidad and that the drought situation may possibly develop or continue in parts of Belize, Dominica, French Guyana, St Lucia, Guyana, St Vincent and Tobago.

“Areas ending up in long term drought by the end of November may experience water levels in large reservoirs, large rivers and ground water that are lower than usual, which would become a concern for the 2020-21 dry season,” the CDPMN warned.