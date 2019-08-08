Wet outfields turns first Windies, India ODI into 34 over-per-side clash
GEORGETOWN, Guyana (CMC) — A wet outfield has forced yet another reduction in overs with the opening One-Day International of the three-match series between West Indies and India now a 34-over per side affair.
Play had been scheduled to resume at 12:20 pm following a 25-minute rain break but after players took the field, the umpires became concerned about a wet spot near the bowlers run up, forcing mopping operations to be extended.
However, play is now scheduled to start at 1:10 pm.
West Indies, sent in, will resume on nine without loss in the sixth over with Evin Lewis on four and Chris Gayle on three.
