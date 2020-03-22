What you need to know today about the virus outbreak - Jamaica and across the globe

WASHINGTON DC, USA (AP) - The death toll from the global coronavirus pandemic has surpassed 14,600 people worldwide, and it has sickened more than 335,000. Leaders in the US are hammering out a rescue package that could be worth nearly US$2 trillion, while the death toll in Italy soars again.

WHAT'S HAPPENING TODAY:

­­- In Jamaica no new case(s) was announced today. An article was published in a local daily claiming that local health workers who had treated COVID-19 patients also tested positive for the virus. The Medical Doctors' Association, the Nurses Association, and the Ministry of Health and Wellness all denied the accusation.

— Italy's coronavirus infections continue to soar, with 59,000 cases and 5,476 deaths.

— Congress and the White House still trying to craft a mammoth rescue package that could be worth nearly US$2 trillion.

— Rand Paul of Kentucky becomes first member of US Senate to announce that he has tested positive for the coronavirus.

— US economy suffers severe whiplash as business spirals downward due to coronavirus pandemic.

— German Chancellor Angela Merkel goes into quarantine after a physician who treated her tests positive for the coronavirus.

— The Canadian Olympic Committee says it won't send athletes to the Tokyo Games unless they're postponed for a year.

— Plácido Domingo announces that he has tested positive for the coronavirus.

— Africa gets emergency help to battle the virus from Chinese billionaire Jack Ma.

— Iran, with an officially reported 21,600 cases of the new coronavirus, snubs US offer of help. Experts believe Tehran may be under reporting the number of cases.

— Indian prime minister asks his nation of 1.3 billion people to stay home, but many venture out anyway.

— Drive-thru sites are being opened around the United States to test people for the new coronavirus, but the system has been riddled by delays, shortages and other problems.

— Parents find themselves in the role of classroom teacher as millions of children are forced to stay home.

— Dubai cancels the Dubai World Cup, the world's richest purse in horse racing, until 2021.

— The Palestinian Health Ministry announces its first cases in the Gaza Strip: two residents who returned recently from Pakistan tested positive.

— President Donald Trump says he's ordered the Federal Emergency Management Agency to ship mobile hospital centres to the hard-hit states of Washington, California and New York.