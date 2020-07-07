What's in a name: Olympia
KINGSTON, Jamaica— The name Olympia is a girl's name of Greek origin meaning "of/from Mount Olympus" and has an athletic, goddess-like aura.
Mount Olympus, a mountain in north eastern Greece on the boundary between Thessaly and Macedonia, is the mythical home of the Grecian gods.
Olympia also refers to the small town in the northwestern Peloponnese region of Greece, famous for the archeaological site where the ancient Olympic Games were held.
Triple Olympic champion Usain Bolt today released the name of the daughter he shares with girlfriend Kasi Bennett. The nearly two-month-old is called Olympia Lightning Bolt.
Another famous baby bearing the name Olympia is the daughter of tennis great Serena Williams and her internet entrepreneur husband Alexis Ohanian. Her name is Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.
Other contemporary bearers of the name, according to nameberry.com, include former Maine Republican Senator Olympia Snowe and actress Olympia Dukakis.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy