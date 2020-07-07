What's in a name: Olympia

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The name Olympia is a girl's name of Greek origin meaning "of/from Mount Olympus" and has an athletic, goddess-like aura.

Mount Olympus, a mountain in north eastern Greece on the boundary between Thessaly and Macedonia, is the mythical home of the Grecian gods.

Olympia also refers to the small town in the northwestern Peloponnese region of Greece, famous for the archeaological site where the ancient Olympic Games were held.

Triple Olympic champion Usain Bolt today released the name of the daughter he shares with girlfriend Kasi Bennett. The nearly two-month-old is called Olympia Lightning Bolt.

Another famous baby bearing the name Olympia is the daughter of tennis great Serena Williams and her internet entrepreneur husband Alexis Ohanian. Her name is Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.

Other contemporary bearers of the name, according to nameberry.com, include former Maine Republican Senator Olympia Snowe and actress Olympia Dukakis.