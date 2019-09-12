Wheatley apologises for absence from Joint Select Committee
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Former Science and Technology Minister Dr Andrew Wheatley today sought to clear the air about his absence from several meetings of the Parliamentary Joint Select Committee (JSC) which is reviewing the Data Protection Act of 2017.
Wheatley, who quit the Andrew Holness Cabinet last July in the wake of a deepening scandal involving Petrojam, one of the agencies under his portfolio – was also chairman of the JSC up to that point.
He said his extended absence from the meetings was not intentional as was intimated over the last couple of meetings of the JSC.
“Let me apologise for my extended absence from this committee meeting, as I was reliably misinformed that I was no longer a member of this committee,” Wheatley told the committee at meeting Gordon House today.
He spoke on the motion for apologies for absence.
According to the former minister, it was only on Sunday of this week that he was informed by another committee member that he is still a member of the committee. He said this was confirmed by the committee clerk.
The committee is now chaired by Minister of Science Energy and Technology, Fayval Williams. The Bill was assigned to a JSC of Parliament in 2017, but deliberations stalled for over a year, and resumed in July this year.
Alphea Saunders
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy