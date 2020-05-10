White House Virus Task Force member, Dr Anthony Fauci faces quarantine

WASHINGTON (AP) —Dr Anthony Fauci, a member of the White House coronavirus task force, placed himself in quarantine after contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, another stark reminder that not even one of the nation's most secure buildings is immune from the virus.

Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a leading member of the task force, has become nationally known for his simple and direct explanations to the public about the coronavirus and COVID-19, the disease it causes. Also quarantining are Dr Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, Stephen Hahn.

Fauci's institute said that he has tested negative for COVID-19 and will continue to be tested regularly. It added that he is considered at "relatively low risk" based on the degree of his exposure, and that he would be "taking appropriate precautions" to mitigate the risk to personal contacts while still carrying out his duties. While he will stay at home and telework, Fauci will go to the White House if called and take every precaution, the institute said.